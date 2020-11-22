Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) quiet period will end on Monday, November 23rd. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Codiak BioSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CDAK opened at $8.27 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

