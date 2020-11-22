Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.