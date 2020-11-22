CIBC Raises BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$78.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.25.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$65.19 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.23.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 4.5700002 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

