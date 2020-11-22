Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Share Repurchase Program

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Chubb stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

