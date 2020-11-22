Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 300,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).
LON:GLE opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.59.
MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile
