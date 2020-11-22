Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 300,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.59.

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

