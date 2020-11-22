Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Chorus has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

