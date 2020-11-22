Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 1,123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRRF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

