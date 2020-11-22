China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in China Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Telecom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 411,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Telecom by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

