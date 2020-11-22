China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in China Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 411,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHA opened at $30.64 on Friday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.