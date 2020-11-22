China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HGSH stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

