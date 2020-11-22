Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 29.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

