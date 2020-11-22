Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $37,548,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $232.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.