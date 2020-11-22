CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.46. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 610 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

