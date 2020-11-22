Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Cerner posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.