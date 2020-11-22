Cellcom Israel (CEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.91. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.