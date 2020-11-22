C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $2.70 on Friday. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

