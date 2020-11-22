Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 112.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,522 shares of company stock valued at $29,651,514. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of CSTL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.32 million, a P/E ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

