CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 978.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CarGurus worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

CarGurus stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,727 shares of company stock worth $10,483,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

