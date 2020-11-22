Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll Acquires 3,371 Shares

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

