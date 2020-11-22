Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

