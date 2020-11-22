Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Shares of Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $13.07. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.92.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,631,846.36.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.