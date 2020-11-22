Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.05.

TSE CWB opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.8799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

