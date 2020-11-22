Canaccord Genuity Increases Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IVREF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

