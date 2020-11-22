Canaccord Genuity Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of $91.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

