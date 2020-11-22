Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Camping World worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

CWH stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

