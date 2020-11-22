California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

California First National Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. California First National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from California First National Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards.

