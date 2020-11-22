Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 226.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.