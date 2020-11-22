Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. A. O. Smith also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AOS stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

