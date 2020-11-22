Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.83. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE THO opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

