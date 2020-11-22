Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

K stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kellogg by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

