Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE BR opened at $144.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.