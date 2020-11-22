Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

BMY opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

