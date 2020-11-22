Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMTM opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Bright Mountain Media has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

