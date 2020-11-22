Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

Get Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) alerts:

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.74. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.