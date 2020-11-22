Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 193.11% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth $171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

