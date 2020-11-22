Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Boral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BOALY opened at $13.25 on Friday. Boral has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

