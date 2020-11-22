BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.97

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.22. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 165,069 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

