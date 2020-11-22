BMO Capital Markets Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

