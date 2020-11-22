Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 25,250 Shares

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,250 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 75,065 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,468.93 ($77,477.80).

On Tuesday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 107,070 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$149,898.00 ($107,070.00).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 156,909 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$219,201.87 ($156,572.77).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

