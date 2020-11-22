Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

