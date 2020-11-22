Bezant Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $145,713.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00079479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00373877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.02893714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026616 BTC.

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

