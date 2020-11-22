BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BETRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a medical wellness company, provides preventive and self-care products in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It offers pharmaceutical grade products, including CBD, phytocannabinoid, and micronutrient derived formulations utilizing drug delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc in December 2019.

