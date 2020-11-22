Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLUY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy.

Stabilus stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

