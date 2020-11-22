BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

