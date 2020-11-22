BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

