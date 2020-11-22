Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Sells $42,870.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

BELFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

