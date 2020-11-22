Beacon Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

