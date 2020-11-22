BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

