Barclays Reiterates “€11.60” Price Target for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU)

Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.51).

ETR:SZU opened at €13.18 ($15.51) on Thursday. Südzucker AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.62.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

