Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

